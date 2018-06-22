Police Arraign 33 Sarasuka Gang Members In Jos

Sequel to the attack by a criminal gang known as Sarasuka at Bulbula in Congo Russia area of Jos Metropolis, the Plateau Police Command has arraigned the gang leader, Umar Ibrahim alias “Dangari”.

Ibrahim and 32 others were docked in a Jos High Court.

This was disclosed by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Mathias Terna Tyopev in Jos.

Tyopev said, “After a careful and painstaking investigation, the leader of Sarasuka was charged to court together with thirty two of his members today being 20/06 /2018 for the offence of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance, mischief, causing hurt and being in possession of dangerous weapons.

“The thirty three gang members were then remanded in prison custody till 25/07/2018.”

He added that, “95 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, 120 sachets of Tramadol, 23 long knives and Assorted Charms were tendered as exhibits.

“The Command appeals to members of the public to avail her with useful information that would lead to the arrest of more of the Sarasuka gang members.”