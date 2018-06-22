NURTW Partners FRSC To Curb Safety Challenges

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) says it is partnering with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to embark on aggressive campaign against taking of alcohol and drugs for drivers in the state.

The Chairman, NURTW Rivers State Chapter, Pst. Omimyebagha Dumo Kalango disclosed this while chatting with newsmen at the venue of “2018 Health Week” organised by the FRSC for commercial drivers in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Kalango said that the hand testing machines to identify drivers that consumed alcohol and drugs were already in place for the assignment.

The NURTW chairman, who expressed concern over the rate of alcohol consumption by some drivers in motor parks, attributed the trend to some of the road crashes in the state and the society in general.

He said any person driving under the influence of alcohol would be immediately handed over to the police for prosecution.

Kalango said the planned compaign against alcohol and drugs consumption was part of the measures to reduce road crashes to zero level and stressed that road accidents in Rivers State had reduced to the barest minimum because of the development strides of Governor Nyesom Wike on road construction and maintenance in the state.

“We are partnering with FRSC to embark on serious drive to check drivers, especially commercial drivers on alcohol and drugs while on the road.

“We must ensure that anyone caught with influence of alcohol or drugs will be handed over to police for prosecution”, he stressed.

He called on governments to embark on serious campaign against selling of alcohol at motor parks in the state and stressed that the selling of alcohol and drugs at motor parks was the major challenges in stopping drivers from the influence of alcohol and drugs while driving.

Kalango also commended FRSC in the state for going the extra mile to tackle safety challenges in the state.

Enoch Epelle