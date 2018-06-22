NIMASA Advocates Better Welfare For Dock Workers

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says it is committed to the welfare of dock workers in the maritime industry.

NIMASA also said it was organising a parley with employers and labour unions in the sector toward achieving its mission.

The chairman, National Joint Industrial Council (NJIC), Gambo Ahmed told The Tide that the initiative was with a view to using the tool of constant engagement to ensure the dock workers get better living condition in line with international labour laws.

Ahmed who also doubles as Director, Maritime Labour Cabotage Service (NIMASA) urged the operators to bear in mind that the welfare of the workers will impact positively on the ports’ industry and the economy.

“When the welfare of the dock workers are put into proper perspective, we have a healthy maritime sector, thereby actualising a robust economy,” he said.

Also speaking, Director, Maritime Labour Service, Mr Ibrahim Jibril said the new agreement would demonstrate the agency’s commitment.

He assured them that the agency has put in place all necessary machineries towards ensuring a successful exercise in line with the provisions of the existing agreement.

Earlier, Chairman, Port Consultaive Council, PCC, Otunba Folarin expressed optimism that the negotiation will yield positive results as all parties involved will not be short-charged.

Chinedu Wosu