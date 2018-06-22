Nigeria vs Iceland: Don’t Come Home Now, Fans Beg Eagles

Soccer fans in Gombe State yesterday pealed to Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles to win their second Group D match against Iceland in the ongoing World Cup in Russia to avoid early exit.

The fans made this appeal while speaking with newsmen in Gombe.

Tidesports source reports that the Nigerian team will play the Strákarnir Okkar (Our Boys) of Iceland on June 22, at the Volgograd Arena, at 4. p.m. local time.

The Super Eagles had lost their opening game to Croatia 2-0.

Mr Garba Sabo, told newsmen that the Eagles were aware of the high hopes that Nigerians have in Gernot Rohr, adding that anything short of a win would not be accepted.

” Eagles are aware that Nigerians believe in the ability of the coach to take Nigeria to round of 16 and I don’t think they will disappoint. Anything short of victory will not be accepted.

” We have done our part as fans supporting them with prayers and the Federal Government has done enough because we didn’t hear of any complaints. We are begging them to win tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

Otalu Patience, a student of Diocesan High School, Gombe, said, “Today, I prayed for the success of the Super Eagles in Russia, especially in their next match against Iceland.”

According to her, a defeat will mean the exit of the team from the world football fiesta.

“I beg everyone in the team to make us happy like the Senegalese did to their fans,” she pleaded.