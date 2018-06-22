LG Boss Promises To Tackle Crime

The Executive Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Samuel Nwanosike says crime and criminality would not be tolerated in the area any more, contending that his administration would tackle the scourge head on.

Nwanosike, who dropped the hint while swearing-in the Vice Chairman and 13 Councillors of the local government area at the council’s secretariat in Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, charged criminals operating in the area to relocate and repent or face unpleasant consequences.

While congratulating the councillors on their victory at the polls, he urged them to see their election as an opportunity to render selfless service to the people and fast-track development in the area.

The council chairman also solicited the support of the people to enable them reap the dividends of democracy in the next three years.

The vice chairman and the 13 councillors were administered the oath of allegiance and oath of office by the Magistrate in-charge of Isiokpo Chief Magistrate Court.

In his speech, the new Leader of Ikwerre-Local Government Legislative Assembly, Hon Nwabueze Tasie promised on behalf of the councillors, to enact laws that would transform the local government.

Also speaking, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Director General of Nwanosike Campaign Organisation, Hon. Obusike Wogugu commended the council chairman and the councillors for their election, and identified insecurity as one of the major challenges facing the local government.