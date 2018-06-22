Nigeiran born popular musician, Kiss Daniel, born Daniel Anidugbe has changed his stage name to Kizz Daniel and reflected the change in his social media accounts.
The singer recently left his former Label G Worldwide due to uncertain, legal circumstances that have seen some of his recent songs removed from music stores. The record label reportedly owns the stage name Kiss Daniel, as such, the singer was not expected to trade under it.
The award winning music star has started his own record label and was trading with “Kiss Daniel and FlyBoy Inc”.
Kiss Daniel’s amazing awards include the Headies Awards for album of the year, Hip hop world revelation of the year, Best RnB/Pop Album, City People’s music award for music artiste of the year, etc.
Kiss Daniel Changes Stage Name
