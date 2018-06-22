Jonathan’s Kinsmen Back Dickson’s Public Service Reforms

Kinsmen of former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan last Wednesday turned out in their numbers’ defying a heavy downpour to drum support for the ongoing public sector reforms embarked upon by Governor Seriake Dickson.

Stakeholders, who took turn to endorse the reforms at a Town Hall Meeting, in Ogbia, were political appointees, lawmakers, women groups, students and youth leaders as well as traditional rulers including the Obanobahn of Ogbia Kingdom, His Eminence, King Charles Owaba.

The people said they were happy with the reforms but called on the state government to show more seriousness in implementing the process by prosecuting those found culpable.

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who is an Ogbia indigene, expressed delight with the impressive turn out and show of solidarity with the Restoration Government

Iworiso-Markson said Governor Dickson’s love for the Ogbia people was exemplified in the unparalleled number of political appointments and projects in the area.

He urged the people to sustain their support for the public sector reforms as the process would free up space for more employment and development opportunities.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the information commissioner reassured applicants who are interested in the 1,000 jobs in the public service of fairness and transparency, stressing that no politician would be given any employment slot.