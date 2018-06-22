INEC Okays 100 Parties For 2019 Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 100 political parties may feature on the ballot paper during the 2019 general elections.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, at a stakeholders’ summit organised in Abuja.

The summit was organised with the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), DFID and Christian Aid Nigeria under the auspices of the Voice to the People (V2P) project.

Yakubu stated that, at least, 138 political associations had applied for registration as political parties.

According to Yakubu, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), that was deployed to voter registration centres across the country have arrested over 300 foreigners attempting to register.

He said, “As at May 24, an estimated nine million voters were added to the voters’ register, bringing the total number to an estimated 80million.

“The commission is collaborating with security agencies and formulating administrative procedures to check incidence of vote-buying at polling centres,” he said.

Yakubu explained that the commission does not have the powers to stop any political associations from applying to register as political parties.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was ready to support Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with logistics for 2019 general elections.

Abubakar, who disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja, during his conference with NAF field commanders, said that the support to the commission would be in transportation of election materials across the country.

He, however, said that it would render such assistance, if INEC requested for it.

The air chief cautioned the officers not to be dragged into partisan politics as the general elections approached.

“I want to draw your attention to the 2019 election coming up; while we have the right to vote, be careful not to be drawn into politics,” he said.

He advised the commanders to remain focused on the discharge of constitutionally-assigned tasks of the force.

“We must restrict ourselves to the discharge of our constitutionally assignment,” Abubakar said, and assured that NAF would continue to operate in lines with its mandate.

He said that NAF would also continue to work towards ensuring that the sovereignty of Nigeria was not undermined by any group or individuals.

The conference was intended to provide channel of feedback from the various NAF units so as to further enhance its operational efficiency and service.