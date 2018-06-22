Herdsmen Kill Four In Plateau …As Shi’tes Protest Claims Policeman, Three Others In Kaduna

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has arrested in Kukuntu village, Gwagwalada, Abuja, two Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) commanders based in West Africa.

According to the DSS, the names of the suspects are Rufai Sajo and Bashiru Adams.

The notice of the arrest comes days after it was revealed that the Federal Government had alerted the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) of the threat by ISIS to attack commercial flights into and out of the country, and “bring bloodshed to the skies”.

FAAN subsequently said it had tightened security around main airports in the country as a result of the report.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs, of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, had said there was major security focus on Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt airports, being the major routes for international passengers entering the country.

Yakubu said the FAAN Aviation Secuirty (AVSEC) was joining hands with other security agencies to keep guard on perimeter fence, the cargo area, the runway and other restricted areas.

According to a DSS statement issued by Tony Opuiyo yesterday, the suspects were arrested back on May 5 after special operations on identified targets.

Opuiyo said that in a related operation on April 28, the service also arrested one Umar Dogo, a suspected member of Islamic State West AFrica (ISWA) at Muda Lawal Market in Bauchi.

He said the suspects were discovered to have concluded plans to perpetuate the ideals of the group in the area and, in collaboration with Boko Haram, carry out heinous violent attacks on innocent persons.

The operative also said following intelligence reports, two experts in improvised explosive devices (IEDs), Adamu Hassan, aka Bale, and Abubakr Abubakar aka Alhaji or Buba, were arrested.

He said two other members of Boko Haram, Mohammed Saleh, aka Azrak and Iliyasu Abubakar, aka Ruwa, were also arrested on April 12 and 19 at Gassol and Ardo local government areas of Taraba.

Opuiyo said in furtherance of the service‘s operation, two members of the dreaded Basalube kidnap group, Usman, aka Siddi and Ibrahim Muhammed, aka Ganaja, were arrested on June 17 at Karu village in Abuja.

He said during one of the operations, one of the group’s members, Tambaya Umar was arrested on April 24 at Odigie village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.

Opuiyo said Umar was arrested alongside Ibrahim Ali, Abubakar Mohammed, Aliyu Manu and Umar Mohammed for their complicity in the group’s numerous criminal acts.

He said that on March 27, the service also arrested five members of a kidnap syndicate at Calabar.

The suspects are Simeon Paul, Emmanuel Etim, Eric Out, Famous Oleke and Felix Eshet.

Meanwhile,the Plateau State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of four persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kai village of Barkin Ladi LGA of the state.

The spokesman of the command, ASP Mathias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the killings to journalists in Jos.

He said, “Today being 21/6/2018 at about 10:30 hours one Maren Mahan of Kai village reported at the Barkin Ladi Police Division that yesterday 20/6/2018 at about 20:00 hours, unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded the house of his elder brother one Dauda Mahan ‘M’ of the same address, shot and killed four persons.”

Also at least three protesters and a policeman were killed yesterday, with many more injured, as Shi’ia followers continued their protests over the unending detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The deaths were recorded in clashes between the Police and the protesters as El-Zakzaky and his wife appeared before the Kaduna State High Court on eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, among other allegations.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in December 2015 after clashes between members of his group and the military resulted in multiple deaths.

The military had claimed that Zakzaky’s followers tried to assassinate Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant-General and Chief of Army Staff, after barricading the route through which his motorcade was to pass.

Shi’ia followers have staged a countless number of protests ever since, particularly in Abuja and Kaduna, with one on Wednesday causing injuries to two policemen and some Shi’ites.