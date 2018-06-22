FRSC Offers Free Medical Services To Drivers In Rivers

The Rivers State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in collaboration with the Nigeria Medical Association, Rivers State Chapter and Medical Women Association of Nigeria also in the state has organised free medical services to commercial drivers in the state.

Declaring the programme open last Wednesday at Mile Three Motor Park in Port Harcourt, the Zonal Commanding Officer, ACM Kingsley Agomoh said the free medical services were part of the corps’ “2018 Health Week” organised for members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), FRSC and military parliamentary staff in the State.

The commanding officer, who was represented by the Deputy Corps Commander Zone 6 of the FRSC, Cosmas Ekoh said the free medical service was a yearly programme to check and improve the health status of the road users, especially the commercial drivers for safety on the road.

Agomoh, who attributed some road crashes to unhealthy condition of some drivers on the road, stressed the need for the drivers to make the best use of the opportunity to improve their health conditions for healthy driving to reduce road accidents.

The commanding officer of the FRSC warned drivers against the use of alcohols and drugs for driving and said that the Corps had commenced daily test for drivers on alcohols and drugs while driving on the road and that anyone caught would be prosecuted.

In his goodwill message, the Rivers State Chairman of the NURTW, Pst. Omimayebagha Dumo Kalango thanked the state sector command for its contribution and support in regulating road crashes to the barest minimum in the state.

Kalango, who also noted health status as part of the major challenges to the road safety, tasked members of the NURTW to make use of the gesture to ascertain their health status to avoid unwanted road crashes in the state and beyond.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Nigeria Medical Association, Rivers State Chapter, Dr Fred Alasia said health was very important in driving and stressed the need for drivers to always go for medical check-up to know their health status before any driver could embark on distance driving.

According to him, health status is one of the critical factors to be used in tackling safety challenges and noted that some people embark on long distance driving without for instance checking their blood pressure and that situation of high B.P cause serious accidents on the road.

He also tasked the drivers to take the free medical care serious to improve their health condition.

Enoch Epelle