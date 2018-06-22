Don Charges Stakeholders On Smart Cities Dev

Stakeholders in the design and building industries in Rivers State have been charged to see the possibility of developing Smart cities using the New Greater Port Harcourt city as a pilot project.

A senior lecture in the Estate and Survey Department of Rivers State University, Dr Alfred Aka, said this in a chat with The Tide, Monday in Port Harcourt.

Aka stated that they need to redirect their expertise towards creating smart cities, that would turn around the economic growth of the state specifically and the country in general.

He noted that smart cities are entwined in high technology and innovations when if adequately utilized would become the technology hub and example to other states.

The lecturer expressed surprised that a new city that is to be constructed in this era of cyber technology would not be having such feat and called on architects, and cyber technicians and builders in the State to up their game by training themselves in the friendly technologies in order to keep abreast with their global counterparts.

He emphasized on the need to develop and implement sustainable constructions activities in the building industries.

According to him, “Smart cities are built in compliance to the Interment of Things (IOT) objects which are titled with cyber technology that facilitate communication between data in the finished structures”.

He used the opportunity to call on government to create the enabling environments for modern technologies and innovations to thrive.

Tonye Nria-Dappa