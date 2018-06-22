Basorge Tariah Set To Launch Record Label

Veteran entertainer, Basorge Tariah is set to launch his record label called Solid Star records on Sunday, June 24, 2018 in Victoria Island, Lagos. He will also be unveiling two fresh Acts signed on the label, Nifty Boy and Bere.

This was contained in a statement from Solid Star records, a subsidiary of Solid Star Entertainment founded by Basorge Tariah, who also recently brought on board a new partner to invest in the development and marketing of new talents.

Nifty Boy, whose real name is Enoch Solomon is a promising young Act who hails from Kaduna armed with a compelling youthful voice, he is adventurous and experiments with different genres of music which include RnB, Afro Pop and dance hall.

The second Act, Chidiebere Benard, who hails from Ebonyi State is a whirling musician with talents and a wealth of experience that most upcoming Acts would envy.

The label will officially unveil both Acts at the event which holds at the Larnavalah located on Waziri Ibrahim Street, Victoria Island. The Acts will also perform some of their songs to the audience.