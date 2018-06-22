Awuse Hails Wike On Good Governance

Elder statesman and a foremost Rivers State politician, Chief Sergeant Awuse has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike over his commitment to good governance and promotion of peace and development in the state.

Awuse gave the commendation while speaking to newsmen at Emohua during the just-concluded local government elections in the area.

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Paty (PDP) said, Governor Wike had executed people-oriented projects all over the state despite paucity of funds.

He pointed out that Emohua had benefited immensely from Wike’s administration in the delivery of democracy dividends and assured the support of Emohua people for his (Wike’s) second term in office.

Awuse also called on Rivers people to maintain their support for the PDP to ensure the continued economic development of the state.

“We, as a party, are proud of Governor Wike over his development strides in Rivers State and we will continue to follow his footsteps because he had made Rivers proud. “What we owe him as a people is to continue to support him to bring more development to the state.

Awuse also urged Rivers people to remain “politically cautiousand vigilant against, plots by the enemies of the state to steal the peoples mandate”.

Taneh Beemene