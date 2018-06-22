2019: nPDP Members Speak On Buhari Snubbing Them

The aggrieved members of the New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have cleared the air on whether they will be attending the national convention of the ruling party scheduled for Saturday or not.

The APC group led by Alhaji Abubakar Kawu (CON) said they will attend and participate fully in the party’s convention in Abuja

The leader of the group, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje disclosed this yesterday in a statement from his media office in Ilorin, Kwara state.

Baraje who had been leading other members of nPDP such as the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, in consultations with APC leadership returned from Saudi Arabia where he had gone to perform the lesser Hajj on Wednesday.

He said, “We are looking forward to the Saturday convention, we will be at the convention and after that, we shall see how things unfold.”

The politician further explained that, as a member of the convention committee of the party, he attended a meeting once with other members of the committee.

Also speaking on the viral report that President Muhammadu Buhari is not interested in meeting with the members of the nPDP, Baraje said, “At the appropriate time, I will react. Definitely not now.”

He further explained that, “When it is necessary for the presidency to invite them for discussion, talk or dialogue, they will invite the group as they are also waiting.”