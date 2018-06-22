2019: APC Plans To Unleash Terror In Rivers -Obuah

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has again raised an alarm over plans by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to instigate crisis in the state through deliberate publication and peddling of false information to the unsuspecting public.

Obuah, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, pointed to recent outbursts and inciting vituperations against the PDP and some eminent members, and described the action as another plot to foment trouble in the state.

He noted that these publications which usually come by way of press releases and publicly issued statements, express a deliberate show of malice and disaffection against the PDP.

Obuah said this latest action by the APC was because the party has been rejected by Rivers people, describing the overwhelming victory of the PDP in the just concluded local government elections, as a pointer to the assertion.

“As far as we are concerned, these falsehood and propaganda is the product of deep seated frustration after being rejected by the mass of Rivers people.

“The huge blow suffered for losing the 2015 General Election has foisted a skewed mindset on the psyche of the APC towards all issues in the state and because of that, they are doing everything to run down the PDP, including fabrication of falsehood and making futile attempt to promote disaffection against the PDP”, Obuah stated.

Obuah declared that no amount of falsehood, malicious propaganda and ill-motivated attacks would sway the good people of the state from the PDP having experienced the deceit that characterized the eight year misrule by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi and his cronies.

He enjoined the teeming members of the PDP as well as the good people of the state to disregard all vexatious publications and remarks emanating from the APC, assuring that the Governor Nyesom Wike administration remains focused and committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.