162 Movie Personalities Vie For Face Of Nollywood

The stage is now set for the Face of Nollywood (FON) Awards which will hold on June 30, 2018 at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Designed with the aim of discovering the most popular Nollywood personality, the reward system stands out because movie lovers will pick the winners themselves.

Already 162 acts made up of veterans and upcoming stars have been lined up as contestants for the award. They include Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Daniel K. Daniel, Kate Henshaw and Genevieve Nnaji. Others are: Adeola Odunlade, Pete Edochie, Funke Akindele, Halima Abubakar and a host of others.

Giving an insight into the event, the CEO of Total TV studio, Ifeanyi Ikpoenyi said that the idea behind choosing a face rather than several faces in several categories as in the case with other awards is what sets apart face of Nollywood awards.

“The idea is to discover someone who has a huge fan base, uncommon acting talent and a star personality that millions of Nigerians home and abroad as well as Africans can clearly identify with, display open admination for and look up to for inspiration and hope such a personality does exist and may shock us all who he or she turns out to be”, he said.

The winner will go home with one million naira, a plague and certificate of award, while the first and second runners up will receive N300,000 and N250,000 respectively.