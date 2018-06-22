1.3m Voters Registered In Yobe — INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State says it has 1.3 million registered voters in the state, while Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) is ongoing.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Ahmadu Makama, disclosed this at a news conference yesterday in Damaturu, saying the figure was likely to go up as the CVR progressed. The commissioner said INEC had taken measures to ensure that only eligible persons were registered.

He added that the commission had also taken measures to eliminate multiple registration.

He explained that 159,221 people registered in the CVR from April 2017 to December 2017 but after a cleaning exercise, 90,354 were captured, while others were deleted for double registration. According to him, 69,052 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are delivered to the state between April and December last year, out of which 22,474 have been distributed to voters. He, however, said 33,000 PVCs delivered earlier had not been collected by the owners, saying although some people had left the state, only 173 people approached the commission to request for transfer of their places of voting.