Police Arraign Driver For Manslaughter In Lagos

The Police in Lagos State yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old driver, Blessing Ihende, at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly causing the death of a 39-year-old man, Alloh Alloysius.

Ihende, who resides at No. 9, Efalaye St., Shasha in Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The prosecution, Sgt. Michael Unah alleged that the accused recklessly drove a van with registration no. AGL 909 XM in a dangerous manner and damaged a TVS tricycle (Keke napep) with Reg. No. EKY 883 QH, belonging to one Godwin Idahosa.

Unah told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 21 at about 6.00 a. m. at Adeniyi Jones Avenue in Ikeja, Lagos.

Unah alleged that the accused dangerously drove the van on the public highway and caused the death of a pedestrian and also caused serious injuries to three passengers including the rider of the tricycle.

“The accused left his lane and rammed into the tricycle, causing the death of Alloh Alloysius while the other four persons were seriously injured,” he said.

He told the court that the offences contravened Sections 19 and 20 of Road Traffic Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. A. A. Fashola, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

The magistrate also ruled that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until July 11 for hearing.