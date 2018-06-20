No Break On Projects Delivery, Wike Vows …Restates Commitment To Civil Servants’ Welfare …Charges Newly Sworn-In LG Chairmen On Service Delivery

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that he would not slow down on projects delivery because the people of the state deserve the very best.

Speaking after inspecting projects in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas, yesterday, Wike said that he is motivated to maintain the tempo of projects delivery to make up for the eight years that the state lost during the tenure of the immediate past administration.

Accompanied by Senator Samuel Anyanwu (PDP, Imo East) and Cross River PDP chieftain, Dr Sandy Onor, Wike said that he would make the maximum use of the opportunity to serve Rivers State to leave his positive footprints on the sands of time.

He said: “Not everyone has the privilege to serve. What we are doing is to serve Rivers State to the best of our ability.

“These basic amenities are meant to attract investors. The attraction of investors will create employment opportunities and enhance the economy of the state.

“We cannot take a break in terms of the delivery of projects because there is so much work to be done.”

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work at the Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta, noting that an old structure was left in the middle of the school to remind people of the dilapidated nature of the institution before the reconstruction.

He said that the school would be commissioned by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria on Saturday.

Wike also visited the Isiokpo Internal Roads billed to be commissioned tomorrow by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, adding that the projects commissioning and flag-off would continue till July 10, 2018.

The governor also inspected ongoing construction of Cinemas and Restaurants at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, explaining that the cinemas would be the best in the country.

In an interview, Senator Samuel Anyanwu commended the Rivers State governor for living up to the expectations of Rivers people.

He said that the outstanding developmental strides of Wike were premised on the developmental philosophy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration would continue to give priority attention to the welfare of civil servants.

Also, former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang declared that the excellent performance of Wike and other PDP governors was an indication that only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can redeem Nigeria.

They spoke, last Monday during the commissioning of 24 units of three-bedroom flats for civil servants in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Wike said: “This is a day for workers. This is a direct project meant for the workers of Rivers State, who are the engine room of this administration.

“As our civil servants inhabit this wonderful estate, they must take steps to keep it clean. We will appoint a facility manager, but the payment will be borne by the state government and the occupants”.

He explained that the state government would flag off the construction of Labour House on June 29, 2018.

“We are interested in workers welfare. Our commitment is to ensure that we create the right environment for workers to perform their roles”, he said.

Commissioning the 24 units of three-bedroom flats for civil servants, the former Plateau State Governor, Senator Jonah Jang said that projects were only being commissioned in PDP states.

He lauded Wike for transforming the landscape of Rivers State with new projects, noting that Port Harcourt was regaining her garden city status.

“What our governors are doing, particularly what Governor Wike is doing, and you cannot but bring PDP back to transform the country. There is no sign that anything new will happen. If they have not done anything new in three years, they cannot do it in the campaign year”, he said.

The former Plateau State governor noted that there were no new projects being commissioned in APC states because they are not interested in the welfare of their people.

The Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Council, Comrade Beatrice Itubo thanked the Rivers State governor for being workers friendly, and assured the governor of the support of the NLC.

In his remarks, Head of Service, Rivers State, Barrister Rufus Godwins said that after the Dr Peter Odili era, Wike was the first governor to construct a brand new housing estate for Rivers civil servants.

Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn-in the 23 Local Government Council chairmen elected during the June 16, 2018 Local Government Elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Performing the swearing-in at the Executive Council Chambers, last Monday, Wike charged the council chairmen to prioritise payment of salaries, promotion of security and environmental sanitation.

He said: “Now that you have emerged through a credible process, you must prioritise payment of salaries. This is key as no excuses will be tolerated.

“Council money is for salaries, development of the areas and security. You should endeavour to leave legacies of development across the state. Make a difference through the development of your local government areas.”

He advised the newly sworn-in local government council chairmen to work closely with security agencies in their local government areas.

“You must create avenues of cooperation with all the security agencies. That will help you create the right environment for development to take place in your areas”, he said.

The governor charged the council chairmen of Akuku-Toru, Asari-Toru and Degema to develop the right platforms to ensure that their communities were safe.

He challenged the council chairmen of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor, Ikwerre, Oyigbo and Eleme local government areas to take serious steps to ensure they clean specific areas of their councils.

Wike urged the council chairmen to work amicably with their councillors to avoid unnecessary conflicts that will cripple their councils.

On the conduct of the Local Government Elections, Wike commended the security agencies for providing security for the peaceful and credible conduct of the polls.

He also commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting free, fair and credible polls.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by leaders of the state, commissioners and party chieftains.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah says if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies can take a cue from the conduct of the just-concluded local government elections by the RISIEC, most of the pitfalls that characterize national elections in the country would be put to rest.

Obuah, who made the observation in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, commended the RSIEC for a very peaceful, free and credible chairmanship and councillorship polls across the 23 local government areas of the state last Saturday.

He also lauded the massive turnout of Rivers people and residents in the state for the voting exercise, describing it as most commendable and encouraging.

The state PDP boss noted that the smooth and rancour-free council elections as witnessed last Saturday in all the 319 wards and over 4,000 electoral units in the state have proved beyond doubt that free, fair and credible elections were still possible in Nigeria only if the INEC, electoral officials and security agencies would be sincere and committed to their respective duties and to the ideals of democracy during elections.

He expressed joy that the successful and peaceful conduct of the elections have not only exposed those usually behind election crisis in the state in the past but also confirmed the promise of the PDP-led state government under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike to institutionalize a cost effective and less rancorous model for future local government elections in the state.

Obuah enjoined Rivers people, especially the youth to learn to imbibe democratic ideals and ingenious methodologies of all time experienced leaders and democrats in the mould of Wike, whom he described as a rare political gem irrespective political leanings.

It is only through such non-partisan attitude, the state PDP boss noted, that a perfect electoral system would evolve.

The state PDP boss congratulated all the newly elected council chairmen and councillors on their electoral victories, and enjoined them to join hands with the state chief executive to ensure that development gets to the grassroots which was the essence of the third tier government.