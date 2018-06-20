NBRRI To Redesign Slum Settlements In Four States

In a bid to develop affordable low cost housing units in the country, the Nigerian Building and Roads Research Institute (NBRRI) has undertaken studies to redesign slum settlements.

The NBRRI team undertook studies in Abuja (Jabi, Nyanya); Niger State (Suleja), Nasarawa and Plateau states.

Director-General of the institute, Prof. Danladi Matawal, who made this known at an International Conference in Abuja, hosted by the institute said pilot schemes have been initiated to use local materials for it.

“The built environment could catalyse opportunities for a wide range of global and local challenges such as climate change, land-use, demographic shift, water and other resource scarcities.”

According to him, the moveable house concept adaptable to emergency and internally displaced person (IDP) situation has been put together and prototypes constructed for one and three bedrooms.

“Glue laminated bamboo panels processed from waste scaffolds and formwork are developed and displayed in our exhibition stand. It was successfully applied in construction and patent obtained.”

Overall, buildings and construction sector account for 39 per cent of global energy use, 30 per cent energy-related green house gases, 12 per cent of water use 40per cent of waste, would employ 10 per cent workforce,” he added.