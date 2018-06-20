Military Arrests Killer Of Ortom’s Aide

The Military in Benue State has arrested the killer of an aide to Governor Samuel Ortom, Denen Igbana in 2016.

It said the operation with the code name: ‘Operation Whirl Storm, ‘OPWS’ that cut across Benue and Nasarawa States has led to the arrest of the suspect, identified as Shima Sange-ver.

Shima, who was arrested by the Nigerian Army on Saturday, June 16th, 2018 disclosed that he was paid the sum of 100,000.00 by one Mr Terwase Akwaza AKA Gana to carry out the operation alongside 3 other men who are currently at-large in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

OPWS also said during the airstrike code named: ‘Operation Dark Down and Operation Deadly Strike’, the team bombed some strategic targets in selected places in the two states.

The Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi yesterday.

Denen Igbana was the Senior Special Assistant on Special Security to Ortom. He was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Friday, 20th of May, 2016.