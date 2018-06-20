‘MDAs To Authenticate Tax Clearance Certificates Before Payment’

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has directed Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to authenticate Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) presented by companies and individuals for public procurement before making any payment.

Kemi Adeosun said this in a statement by Special Adviser, Media and Communications Mr Oluyinka Akintunde, yesterday in Abuja.

She said the instruction was directed at MDAs and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in response to the proliferation of forged TCCs purportedly issued prior to the automation of the certificates from August 22, 2017. She added that the validation of the TCCs would enhance the integrity of the tax system. “Electronic TCCS (e-TCCs) can be verified via logging into https//tcc.firs.gov.ng and clicking on verify e-TCC, enter the TCC number and complete the captcha, and click on submit to view the TCC number entered,” she said.

For TCCs issued before August 22, 2017, she advised the MDAs and other stakeholders to forward a list of the companies and photocopies of the TCCs to the office of the Executive Chairman, FIRS, for authentication.

According to her, the FIRS has undertaken to verify the TCCs within 72 hours of receipt because the old manual system allowed the production of forged TCCs. “Companies and individuals in doubt as to the authenticity of their TCCs are advised to take advantage of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to regularise,” she said.