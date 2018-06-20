Managing Sickle Cell Anemia With Herbs

Yesterday 19th of June was celebrated the world over as Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness Day. The menace of Sickle Cell is mind boggling and worrisome considering the fact that out of every 10 children born per minute two are likely to be victims of sickle cell.

In Nigeria though statistics are not too reliable it’s however known that problem of sickle cell is still not abating. Experts believe that the rising toll of the disease is as a result of pour enlightenment and education.

Before now, many people blame the disease to evil spirits. In Ibo arears, there used to be time when children suffering from the ailments were referred as “Ogbanje”, in Yoruba land they were called “Abiku”, since they were likely to die few years after their birth.

It was believed that children afflicted by sickle cell were devilish and would not want live long, as such will always reincarnate, die again, and so continue inflicting pain on their parents.

Medically sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder, in which red blood cell which are flexible and round in healthy bodies become rigid, sticky and shaped like sickles, making it difficult for blood to flow through vessels and deliver oxygen throughout the body.

Simply put, sickle cell disease occurs in people who have inherited hemoglobin “S” from both parents-man and the wife. The symptoms which usually appear at about six months of age include: anemia, lack of healthy red blood cells, which can cause fatigue.

These health afflictions such as lack of vitality, pains, jaundice delayed or stunted growth, fever and difficulty in breathing makes sickle cell a killer disease.

Over the years, medical sciences have only managed the disease and patients can live longer than before. Fortunately, nature has bequeathed us with herbs that can be used to manage the disease and they include;

Moringa Ofeifera: Moringa is good to retain vitality and improve blood, since it has lots of vitamins, one can use the dried powdered leaves and put into food daily.

Turmeric: This cousin of ginger with yellowish pigment has a lot of iron and is important in replenishing lost blood cells. Sickle cell anemia suffers should always use turmeric. It can also reduce pain and swelling.

Mistletoe: As a natural herb that helps improve stability, mistletoe should be a daily herb for sickle cell suffers. It can be drank as tea or infused in hot water to extract the nutrient. The water from mistletoe is replenishing.

Spirulina: This contains a high concentration of a number of vitamins and minerals, including iron, an essential compound of hemoglobin. Spirulina is available in powder form.

Fruits and Vegetables: Vitamin C from fruits help fight free medical damage and strengthens the blood vessels and should be eaten daily. Cucumber, broccoli, lettuce should be eaten as well.