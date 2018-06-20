Islamic Leader Tasks Muslims On Prophet Mohammed’s Teachings

The Vice President General of Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Alwelebe Uhor has charged Muslim faithful to adhere strictly to the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Uhor who gave the charge while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt enjoined Muslims to strive for spiritual growth for the betterment of the society and the world.

The Muslim leader noted that Ramadan fostered the blessings of Allah with advancement in life, and appealed to them not to indulge in anything that would make them to go back to sin and sinful life.

Uhor said Muslims’ relationship with other religions is very cordial despite some provocations and called for understanding and maturity.

The leader encouraged all Muslims to strengthen their faith in God and obey his commandments for their spiritual blessings and upliftment.

The Vice President General also urged them to sustain sustain the cordial relationship with government and people of Rivers state.