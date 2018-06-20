Four In Custody Over Murder

The Chief Magistrate Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Dappa Andrew-Jaja has remanded in prison custody Mr. Okechukwu Hitezue, Mr Olungwe Wariboko, Mr Kalada Burubo and Mr Amos Daniel over alleged murder of one Mr Abubaka Wurno (aka Alhaji) on the 19th day of May this year in Amadi-Ama village in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State.

The suspects whose ages are 30, 329,37 and 31 respectively were said to have engaged themselves in cult activities.

They are being tried on a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony and engaging in violent cult activities in furtherance of the cause of the Greenland secret cult group, which is an offence contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal code Act Cap C38 LFN 2004.

They are also accused of being members of the Greenland cult group by shooting sporadically at a function at “Amadi-Ama village which is an offence contrary to Section 1 of the secret cult and similar activities (Prohibition) law No 6 2004.

The charge sheet made available to The Tide also revealed that the accused persons were charged with conspiracy to commit felony, to wit, murder of Abubaka Wurno which is also an offence contrary to Section 516 of the criminal code act (Cap C 38), LFN 204.

They are also, accused of the alleged murder of Mr. Abubakar Wurno on the 19th day of May this year which is also an offence contrary to Section 316 and punishable under sSction 319 of the criminal code Act (Cap C 38) LFN 2004.

A soruce who pleaded anonymity also revealed to The Tide that the suspects also attacked the Amanyanabo of Okochiri, High Chief Ateke Tom on his way back from a public function.

The suspects, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Dappa, Andrew-Jaja remanded the suspects in prison custody and referred the case to the Director of Pblic Prosecution for advice.

The case was however adjourned to the 4th day of July for hearing.