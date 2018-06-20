FG Moves To Tackle Farmers, Herdsmen’s Crisis

The Federal Government has presented a plan to permanently solve the farmers-herders conflicts in Nigeria which has claimed the lives of thousands over the years.

Hundreds of people have been killed in 2018 alone in violence involving nomadic herdsmen in states like Benue, Plateau, and Kaduna.

Aside the loss of lives, the federal government has said that Nigeria loses about $14 billion (N5.04 trillion) annually to the conflicts.

The presentation of the plan was made by the technical adviser to the National Economic Council (NEC), Andrew Kwasari, yesterday in Abuja.

The presentation event was attended by several public officials including the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh; and the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Mr Kwasari’s presentation showed that the plan stemmed from meetings and recommendations by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the National Economic Council in 2017. The economic council is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and includes all state governors as well as some ministers as members.

The government’s new plan is tagged ‘The National Livestock Transformation Plan.’ It is built on six key pillars: economic investment, conflict resolution, law and order, humanitarian relief, information education and strategic communication; and cross-cutting issues.