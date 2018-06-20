FAAN Installs Baggage Scanner To Curb Drug Trafficking

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) on Tuesday said it had installed a baggage scanner at the llorin International Airport, Kwara, to curb drug trafficking and other related crimes.

Alhaji Ibrahim AbdulAzeez, the Airport Manager, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in llorin.

AbdulAzeez said the machine was situated close to the airline’s ticketing and check-in point inside the departure lounge of the terminal building.

According to Abdul-Azeez, the machine was not entirely new as it was previously in use at the airport but developed a fault. He said, it was, however, repaired by the agency.

“The agency wants to ensure the safety of people in the area, that is the reason we decided to repair the machine and install it,” Abdul-Azeez.

“The installed machine has put an end to the activities of passengers moving from the airliners after check-in to the aviation security section for another check on their baggage.

“The essence is to enhance safety and security activities at the airport, and also to save time during checking.

“The machine is capable of detecting prohibited items in the luggage of passengers traveling through the Airport,” he said.

He stressed that the scanner was to complement the executive order recently issued by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The manager reaffirmed the commitment of FAAN to put all the necessary measures in place in line with the international aviation standards and best practices.