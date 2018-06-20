DG Applauds SMEDAN’s Efforts In Driving MSMEs

The Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Mr Umaru Dikko has applauded the agency’s efforts for driving the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

He said that the driving of the MSMEs was the only way out of the economic crisis adding that the agency would continue to be a driving force in the implementation of micro enterprises policies and programmes that have been developed and being championed by SMEDAN.

Dikko who made this known while interacting with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, at the weekend said that the Federal Government has directed that the states should have MSMEs councils.

According to him, the states would benefit enormously from the schemes, pointing out that the council would be where all activities of the MSMEs in each state would be discussed and that the outcome of such discussions would be heard at the national MSME council headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo.

“It is right to drive the MSMEs council to lower levels so that each states can have a replica of happenings at the national level. This will engender better ideas and suggestions for effectiveness and purpose driven initiatives.

“The MSMEs are known all over the world to be the engine of economic growth, employment generation, wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

Corlins Walter