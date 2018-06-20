Delta PDP Leaders Oppose Politics Of Endorsement

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Delta State have kicked against the politics of endorsement in the selection of candidates of the party ahead of 2019 general elections.

The party leaders drawn from the northern axis of Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state made their stand known in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

They said they were in full support of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s “position” that the party’s candidates in future elections must emerge from credible primaries.

The statement was signed by 61 persons including the Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah; Oshimili North Local Government Chairman, Mr Louis Ndukwe and Senior Special Assistant (Politics) to the Governor, Chief Martin Okakwu.

They disclaimed the purported endorsement of Mrs Pat Ajudua, who currently represents the local government in the state House of Assembly, for re-election in 2019 by a group of persons in the area.

The leaders said that at no time did they meet to endorse any aspirant for House of Assembly election as alleged in a “communique” of May 25, 2018, on the purported endorsement.

They challenged authors of the “so-called communiqué to publish its signed copy if only to prove that they are not being fraudulent or trying to deceive the electorate”.

According to them, this is because six of the purported signatories have denied knowledge or involvement in such act.

“We are fully in support of the position of our governor, and our distinguished Senator, Peter Nwaoboshi, that the party’s tickets to all elective positions shall be decided through primaries.

“The PDP in Oshimili North prides itself of a strong leadership and we have always had robust discussions leading to peaceful electioneering.

“We, the undersigned, hereby distance ourselves from this development, knowing it is capable of causing distrust and bad blood within the PDP family in our beloved local government area.

“We advise and call on all aspirants, who have indicated interest in the Oshimili North House of Assembly seat, to remain calm and continue to go about their quest without fear of intimidation,” they said.

The party leaders reaffirmed their “unflinching support” for the re-election bids of Okowa and Nwaoboshi.

Acknowledging the right of Ajudua to seek re-election, however, they stressed the need for due process to be followed through free and fair primaries.