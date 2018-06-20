APC’s Boycott Of LG Polls, A Non-Event -EX-CTC Boss

The immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Council, Barr. Tubotamuno Dick has described his three-month spell as very eventful and fulfilling.

Speaking with The Tide on the sidelines of the local government elections in Buguma, headquarters of the local government area last Saturday, he pointed to his efforts at resuscitating water transportation with the acquisition of outboard engine boats and the conclusion of arrangements for the advent of a commercial bank in the area as the high points of his administration.

“I came in with the mindset that three months was enough for me to make a mark and I have done my bit,” he said, adding that the incoming elected administration would be in a better position to transform the lives of the people of the area through the execution of impactful projects and programmes due to the length of time at its disposal.

“We have been using Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of the local government but there’s a limit to which a caretaker government can go.

This is an elected executive government that is about to come in and can do projects that will better the lot of the people”, he said, and wondered why any group of persons would choose to stay away from such an opportunity.

While thanking Governor Nyesom Wike and the people of the area for giving him the privilege and the cooperation to serve, the former Asalga boss commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, security agencies and other stakeholders for the conduct of orderly, peacefeul and violence free polls in the area.

He described the boycott of the elections by the All Progressives Congress, APC as a non-event, arguing that the Chairman of the party in Rivers State, Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree was not competent to make any valid pronouncements on behalf of the party since he had been denied recognition by a competent court of law.

Meanwhile, education of the youths has been identified as key to curb cultism and usher in peace and socio-economic development in Asari-toru Local Government Area.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, councillorship candidate for ward three, Asalga, Tubotamuno Otto stated this in an interview with The Tide at Buguma, last Saturday.

“You can see that most of the persons causing problem are uneducated. So those who can’t afford to sponsor themselves through school have to be helped to acquire education and those who want to engage in small scale business have to be assisted as well to keep them busy. That is the way to curb cultism to the barest minimum”, he said.

Opaka Dokubo