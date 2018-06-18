Stakeholders Want Prosecution Of Fire Incident Perpetrators

Stakeholders have urged the Rivers State Government to immediately prosecute those responsible for the recent fire incident at a tyre dump, near the Port Harcourt flyover.

A cross section of stakeholders who spoke in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt said that the public need to see them prosecuted to serve as deterrants to others.

They also commended the state ministry of environment for its swift response to the incident, but stressed the need for the government to check further dumping of tyres in the area.

The chairman, Health Safety and Environment (HSE) Chinwo Town Port Harcourt City, Prince William Chinwo said that those arrested in connection with the incident should be prosecuted to serve as deterrants to others.

Prince Chinwo also described as dangerous the continuous dumping of tyres at the flyover stressing that the situation is exposing the entire area to risk.

“Since the place is a market zone, it will be dangerous to continue to dump tyres there”, he said.

The Chinwo Town HSE chairman further stressed the need for the state fire service to live up to expectation of putting off fire at every slightest opportunity while every traders at the flyover should be made to have fire extinguishers in their stores.

Also speaking, a trader at the flyover, Mr. Amusat Mumini blamed the fire incident on the activities of hoodlums operating in the area.

Mr. Mumini said that to check future occurrence of fire incidence in the area, the activities of hoodlums at the fly over must be nipped in the bud.

Also speaking, Mr. Ibe Innocent, a businessman at the fly over commended the state government for its swift response to the fire incident.

He also stressed the need for the state government to enforce sanitation to keep the area clean.

It would be recalled that the Commissioner for Environment, Professor (Mrs) Roseline Konya had announced the arrest of two persons in connection with the incident.

John Bibor & Stowe Abigail