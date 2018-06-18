Stakeholder Charges ONELGA Youth On Peace

The President of Egi Youth Association (EYA), Comrade Odiokwu Umejuru has appraised the existing peace and security in Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni Local Government Area and urged youths to embrace it to attract development and investors.

Umejuru who spoke on the sideline of the commissioning of eleven roads by the state Governor, Chief (Barrister) Nyesom Wike in ONELGA recently said that no local government could enjoy any development from Wike’s administration when there is no peace.

The youth leader charged the people of ONELGA, particularly the youths, not to do or involve themselves in anything that would plunge the local government area into another spate of violence, noting that the people are yet to recover from the sad experiences of the recent past.

“All youths should work together as one in the interest of peace and stability of ONELGA and the people. Let us not go back to the dark days that have set us back so that we can move forward”, he said.

Umejuru noted that Egi youths were peace –loving and were prepared to maintain and embrace the existing peace and security in ONELGA but regretted that past leaders of EYA failed to work toward peace and security, a situation that he said led to the destablisation of the area and urged all ONELGA youths to ensure they do those things that would promote and sustain the present peaceful atmosphere in the area.

“On my part, I will do everything within my reach to sensitise the youth on the need for peace to prevail in Egiland and ONELGA in general. This is paramount and everyone must think towards that so that we regain our lost glory”, he stressed.

Describing the commissioning of eleven roads in ONELGA as historic, the youth leader noted that it would not have been possible if the area was not peaceful, saying that the roads would transform and promote business in the area.

According to him, the people of ONELGA have already given their support for the Wike-led administration and charged the incoming chairman of the LGA to ensure that youths were carried along in the scheme of things for them to turn a new leaf.

Shedie Okpara