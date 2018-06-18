S/Eagles Loss: ‘Nigeria Should Focus On Winning Subsequent Matches’

Director of National Nationwide League One (NLO) Ebere Amaraizu yesterday urged the Super Eagles and Nigerians to focus on winning subsequent matches in the ongoing World Cup.

Tidesports source reports that the Super Eagles suffered a 2-0 painful defeat in the hands of Vatreni of Croatia in their first match in Group D at the ongoing World Cup, tagged ‘Russia 2018’, on Saturday at Kaliningrad stadium.

Amaraizu, who is in-charge of NLO activities in the South-East, told newsmen in Enugu that Nigerians and Super Eagles should concentrate their support, energy and prayers on the subsequent matches.

He noted that when the Super Eagles win the next match with Iceland’s Strákarnir Okkar (Our Boys) on June 22 (Friday), hope and aspiration would have returned to the team and the entire country.

“There is no cause for alarm. What happened in the Nigeria versus Croatia match is what you get in football especially in a match of that magnitude.

“Unfortunately we are the losing side after the 90 minute of play. However, the Croatians were the better side at Saturday match.

“The first game should not weigh down our fighting spirit to make a bold come back into the game.