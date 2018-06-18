Rivers Community Gets New Leadership

The Paramount Ruler of Gure Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Benson Deezie has dissolved the Community Development Committee (CDC) and the youth body in the community.

The paramount ruler disclosed this while addressing members of the community at the town square in Gure Community over the weekend adding that the dissolution was the out come of the meeting by the leaders of the community.

Chief Deezie said the leaders agreed to set up caretaker committees for both the Community Development Committee (CDC) and youth body following the expiration of their tenures in office.

He urged the appointees to work with the leaders of the community in order to bring peace in the community adding that the community has been noted for its peaceful dispositions.

Also speaking the acting chairman of Gure Community Development Committee, Hon Baride Monday thanked the chiefs and Leaders of the community for the honour and confidence reposed on them and assured that they would work with relevant stakeholders to promote peace and development in the community.

Those appointed are, Jaja Wugah member and Christian Lemii as Comrade Nuka Solomon as acting President, Benjamiah Loveday member, Ekpobari Gbolo Secretary and Isaiah Lemii member.

Kiadum Edookor