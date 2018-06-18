Okowa Hails Wike On Projects

Announcement by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike that the State government will locate a campus of the state university in Ekpeye Kingdom topped activities in Government House last week.

The Governor who announced this last Wednesday when people of the Ekpeye ethnic nationality paid a solidarity visit to him in Government House, Port Harcourt

The Governor said Chairman, Governing Council , and Vice Chancellor of the university have been given directive to that effect.

Wike further promised that the state government was prepared to grant more amnesty to ensure peace in the area

He upgraded two traditional stools – Eze Igbu Ubie , and Eze Igbu Akoh to first class stools and assured completion of all ongoing projects in the ethnic nation.

Ekpeye people, at the visit endorsed Governor Wike for a second term in office because of numerous quality projects and appointments given to people of the area.

President General , Uzugbani Ekpeye, Prof Dulu Appah, who spoke on behalf of the people, said, “ this is the first time in the history of Rivers State that projects and appointments were evenly distributed to each local government area and ethnic nationalities.

Last Thursday , Governor Wike felicitated with Muslims community on celebration of Id-el- Fitr and successful completion of this year’s Ramadan.

In his sallah message, the Governor urged them to pray for the unity and peace of the nation, stressing that by promoting religious tolerance, there will be peace across the country and enhancement of national development.

He assured that the state government and security agencies had put in place security measures to ensure peaceful celebration of sallah.

Another major event in Government House last week, was the visit of the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa who was in the state to commission projects executed by Governor Wike.

Okowa, after commissioning the Mgbuoshimini Model Primary School and Healthcare Centre in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area declared that Wike had set the pace on infrastructural development for others to follow.

The Delta State governor hailed the high standard of the project and stated that the healthcare centre could stand for a standard hospital in some states of the federation.

Wike said it was the high respect he has for the Delta State governor that prompted him to invite him to inaugurate the projects.

He commended Nigeria Agip Oil Company for furnishing the hospital and urged the oil firm to do more for its host communities.

Ahead the local government elections, the state governor made a state broadcast. The elections took place last Saturday in the state.

He said he was determined to ensuring that a credible poll was held so that a democratically elected grassroot government will be at the local government areas.

He expressed confidence in the level of preparedness of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission to conduct a credible poll and appealed to all registered voters to turn out in their numbers for the exercise.

Wike however disclosed that intelligence information available to the state government showed that APC was arming the youth to disrupt polls.

Another major event in Government House last week was the visit of the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan who was in the state to commission the 22.3 Kilometre Airport- Ipo- Omademe-Uzuoaha Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area , constructed by Governor Wike’s administration.

Jonathan, who said that he had lived in Port Harcourt for several years lauded Governor Wike for transforming Port Harcourt City.

He noted that the title of Mr Projects given to Gov Wike was by merit and thanked the governor for extending development to the hinterlands.

Chris Oluoh