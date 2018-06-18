Obaseki Tasks Diaspora Nigerians On Investment In Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has challenged the Diaspora community to key into his administration’s economic blueprint, which is creating investment opportunities in the various sectors of the state.

Obaseki threw the challenge in commemoration of the International Day of Family Remittances, marked on June 17, each year.

While lauding the members of the Diaspora community for the difference they are making in the lives of their families back home through foreign remittances running into billions of naira each year, the governor said the Edo State economy is ripe and ready for grab.

“We have successfully changed the narrative about Edo State being a civil service state. We have eliminated encumbrances in land procurement and use, and have created a team that is saddled with the promotion of investment in the state, and are ready to guide potential investors on the opportunities that abound in the state,” he said.

According to Obaseki, “Edo ranks high in several reports on the ease of doing business in Nigeria and the economic outlook is being improved upon with the mandates to the new Edo Geographic Information Service Agency, the revamped Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Private Property Protection Law, which have sanitised land administration in the state.

“The 1800 Emotan Gardens project has been flagged off by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and structures have been put in place by EDPA to ensure seamless payment plan for the various housing units.

“We have created several business corridors linking the Benin Industrial Park (BIP) to the Benin Seaport and another corridor linking the cement factories in Edo North and their allied companies, through Edo Central to the ongoing Benin Seaport in Gelegele.”