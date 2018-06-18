NDDC Boss Harps On Quality Projects To Dev N’Delta

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Nsima Ekere has again stated the resolve of the commission to deliver on quality projects in communities across the Niger Delta region.

Ekere was speaking after inspecting road and drainage projects, including the emergency repairs of Hospital Road and gully erosion at Midim Waterside in Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Addressing the people of the five local government areas that make up the former Abak Division at a reception organised in his honour by the Abak 5 Redemption Movement at Government Technical College, Abak-Ekere expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the projects he inspected.

Ekere affirmed that the NDDC had received enormous support and encouragement from the

administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that all requests to the President for intervention in the affairs of the NDDC had been approved by the Federal Government.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs, Chijioke Amu-Nnadi, and made available to The Tide, last Saturday, quoted Ekere as saying that the outstanding money owed the NDDC by the Federal Government was in the process of being paid.

He stated: “This year, after our written supplications to Mr President, he approved that the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Budget and Planning should sit down with NDDC to reconcile the books and agree on how much is outstanding and also agree on an acceptable payment plan. He did not stop at that, in the budget that has just been passed by the National Assembly, awaiting presidential assent, the Federal Government has provided for the sum of N34billion as part payment of the outstanding debts to NDDC”

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana