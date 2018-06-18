LG Boss Tasks Youth On Peace

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Rev. Francis Ebenezer has charged the newly inaugurated executive of Rivers State Youth Federation, Ogu/Bolo Chapter to ensure peace and unity in all the communities.

Ebenezer, who gave the charge during the inauguration of the body at the local government council hall, Ogu advised them to be good indigenes of the area so that the people would be proud of them.

The Ogu/Bolo CTC boss, who also advised them to cooperate with the security personnel described the co-ordinator of the body in Ogu/Bolo, Comrade Nemi Promise Wakama as a resourceful and energetic person who is ready to achieve set goals.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Sir Faithful Dagogo Onumodu said that with the inauguration, the youths are laying a solid foundation as leaders of tomorrow and assured that as patrons, they would assist the youth body in their activities.

In his speech, the National President of Rivers State Youth Federation, Comrade Saviour Patrick warned them against being partisan in their activities and urged them to operate within their slogan of peace, progress and unity.

Earlier, the Ogu/Bolo chapter co-ordinator of the Federation, Comrade Nemi Promise Wakama said the body had come to stay in the area and pledged their unalloyed loyalty to their patrons to achieve set objectives.

Those inaugurated into Patrons Board include King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko IX, Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, King Acheseinimie Micah Frank, Bolo Luka V111, Amanyanabo of Bolo Kingdom, the PCRC Chairman, Ogu Police Division, Sir Faithful Dagogo Onumodu, The Ogu/Bolo CTC Chairman, Rev. Ebenezer and the DPO in-charge of Ogu Police Division, CSP Abdullahi Idris Danladu.

Collins Barasimeye