Kaduna Generates N14.2bn IGR In Five Months

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KDIRS) said it has generated N14.2 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and end of May.

KDIRS Executive Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend.

Ahmed said that the state has increased its IGR from an average of N8000 million a month in 2015 to between N2.7 billion and N3.0 billion monthly in 2018.

According to him, the N14.2 billion generated in five months is far above N11.5 billion generated in the whole of 2015 and more than half of the N23 billion generated in 2016.

“Our target is to generate N4.0 billion a month and with the ongoing reform in tax administration and revenue collection in the state, I am very confident that we shall get there.

“Already we are around N3.0 billion and the ongoing integration of all 63 revenue generating agencies in the state via an electronic platform will take us there and beyond.”

He said that the revenue profile of the state has been on consistent increase since the reform in revenue collection, beginning with the tax law that established KDIRS in 2016 as the sole revenue collector in the state.

“The law among other things harmonised and abolished cash collection as well as automated all revenue collection in the state,” Ahmed said.

The chairman expressed confidence that the state would achieve the N42 billion set IGR target by December, following the impressive performance in the first five months.