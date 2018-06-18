Int’l Swimming Festival: Ikoyi Club 1938 Shatters Nine Records In Germany

The young swimmers of Ikoyi Club 1938, have once again, won the 47th Swimfest International Swimming Competition in Arnsberg, Germany, breaking nine competition’s records.

The team’s Chief Coach, Pius Adegboye to newsmen yesterday in Lagos that talented swimmers from the club had fulfilled their promise of winning the 30-nation international club’s competition back to back.

Tidesports source reports that Ikoyi Club 1938, made up of school children, was able to beat other young swimmers in the invitational competition which took place in May in the city of Arnsberg, Germany.

Ikoyi Swimming Club 1938, at the 47th edition of the gathering of swimmers from across the world international clubs in attendance got 75 gold, 59 Silver and 38 Bronze.

The club also has 12 trophies for “Outstanding Performances’’, while they shattered nine records with Nigeria’s golden boy, nine-year-old Abduljabar Adama, having 12 gold medals in 12 events.

Also, 12-year-old Maria Perner was able to record four new competitions’ records in Butterfly, Breaststroke and Relay.

The team won the competition ahead of the host, Neptune who came second with 32 gold, 26 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

Ikoyi Club 1938 swimmers had also won the last invitational swimming competition held in the city of Neheim-Husten with 42 gold, 39 silver and 35 bronze medals.

Chief coach Adegboye said he was confident that the young swimmers could take on swimmers around the world, adding that they would be the future Olympians for Nigeria.

“We have a formidable squad that can take on any swimmers in the world, they are talented swimmers as we have seen in their performance in this year’s edition and subsequent editions.