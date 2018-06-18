Group Set For Education Festival In PH

Determined to provide qualitative education system in the country, a group known as Celebrity Production Services has said that it will begin the 2nd Port Harcourt International Education Festival on Wednesday, 21st June, 2018.

The theme of the two days event is tagged “The Business of Education building a successful brand Whilst Encouraging Health competition” is billed to take place at the atrium event centre, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement from the organisers said the event will commence on Wednesday June 21 through June 22, 2018 adding that an exhibition, a school fair conference and workshop, paper presentations, panel discussions, awards, charity concert will feature during the two days event.

Ekine disclosed that the event, like the previous editions will foster unity and display the current peaceful and economically viable status of the state and its environs, as this he said, will be projected both in local and international media.

According to him, the organisation is dedicated to providing Educational Support Services, training and consultancy, adding that they are fast-growing company with targeted solutions for the education sector through, research, training, events and publishing.

He further disclosed that the celebrity production services have the expertise and an ability to design and deliver inspiring and educative events that directly engage their target audience, and added that free entry for visitors, free Eye care programme, free guidance and counseling and free souvenirs, free wi-fi will be special offers during the event.