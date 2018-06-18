Etche Community Gets Seven-Member Executive

A Traditional Ruler in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Samuel Oshirlem has charged the newly inaugurated seven member executive of Umuobinwa family in Umuokwaragbadim Chokoche Community to be up and doing to ensure that the relative love and peace enjoined in the area was sustained.

Chief Oshilem, who is the chief of Umuobinwa family in Chokoche community gave the charge while swearing in the newly executive led by Mr Sopuruelu Azunna in his palace held in Chokoche, Etche LGA, over the weekend.

The traditional ruler called on them to ensure that they attract development in the area and promote unity, love among one another and urged them to work in unity in order to justify the mandate entrusted on them.

Other members of the newly sworn in executive for two years include, Vice Chairman, Mr Kenneth Omesurum, Apostle thanked Oshirlem, Secretary, Onymuche Iheanyi , Financial Secretary, Onyeso Azunna, Treasurer, Chidi Nwafor, PRO, While Nnodim Azunna was elected as provost.

Earlier in his post-election speech, the new chairman of Umuobinwa family, Mr Sopuruchi Azunna promised that the new executive under his watch would not derail but will build on the legacies of the successive leadership of the family.

He called for the support and cooperation among the members of the family adding that with their support, he said, the present leadership will meet up their mandate within the two years of their tenure.

According to him, they are aware of the enormous expectations ahead following their overwhelming victory during the election held on 14/4/2018, adding that they will justify the confidence reposed in them by the people.