Engineer Wants Permanent Solution To Building Collapse

A Port Harcourt-based Civil Engineer, Ebenezer Ishola has given a charge to engineers in Rivers State to be the solution and not the problem in their quest to execute timely projects.

Ishola gave the charge in an exclusive interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He stated that all over the world, engineers are looking for solutions to their peculiar problems and stressed that Nigerian engineers should not be an exception.

The civil engineer was speaking against the backdrop of incessant building and structural defects that result in collapse of buildings and structures.

He stated that with the quality of engineers Nigeria has produced, building collapse should not be heard about in the country.

He attributed these defects to the lack of enterprenueural mindset of engineers.

According to him, “engineers do not go to the field with the mindset to establish a sustainable business but for what they will get in the now”.

He reasoned that if engineers adopted enterpreneural mindset in the execution of projects, most of the problems in the construction industry would be solved.

Ishola stated that some engineers are in the business for their pockets, cut corners, both in materials and manpower, while he noted that this leads to the production of poor quality jobs.

He charged them to be innovative, transformational, responsible, knowledgeable through training and retraining programmes, team players and critically select the manpower to execute projects, explaining that “these are the ingredients of a problem solving engineer”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa