DAWN, Firm Partner To Boost Agribusiness In S’West

In its quest to an end to harvest losses and avoidable clashes between farmers and herdsmen Orbital Solutions Global Services Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South West Farmers Association and Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission (DAWN).

Orbital Solutions Global Services Limited is a data gathering firm operating on the platform of ‘AgroXchange’ while the DAWN Commission is the dedicated technocratic institution for the sustainable development of the Southwest region.

The DAWN Commission was set up by the governments of the Southwest states of Nigeria as the institutional and programme management body to midwife their regional integration agenda. It is the dedicated coordinating agency, fully empowered by the governments to ensure the delivery of the composite development aspirations of the region.

Other development activities of DAWN include, making land accessible for agriculture in the region; organising agro-input system, addressing issues of improving agricultural activities; organising cooperatives for associations, imbibing transformative technologies; efficient marketing support systemsand providing financing opportunities for the purpose of productivity in the two-year partnership arrangement.

The MoU was sealed recently at the DAWN office in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital with the Director General of DAWN Mr. Seye Oyeleye and the Managing Director of Orbital Solutions Global Services Limited, Mr. Adewale Adegoke signing on behalf of their respective organisations.

Speaking on the occasion, Oyeleye said the objective of the partnership is, “to do everything possible to make farming very profitable for farmers in the South West. We cannot continue to rely on when the rain will come before embarking on farming business. Things have changed as a result of climate change and so it is high time we adapt to the change.

“Farming overseas has gone beyond this level and we also need to develop new methods of farming in this country. Our farming method is becoming obsolete. This is the month of June, but the question is: Where are the rains? This is why we have gone into partnership with Orbital Solutions Global Services Limited to implement AgroXchange to gather agricultural production data.

“Lack of technology in our farming is one of the problems we have always had for ages. A tiny country like Netherlands has used technology to advance her farming business. So, DAWN as a non-profit organization is poised to find technological solutions to the problems of farming in the South West through this partnership arrangement,” Oyeleye said.

Also speaking, Adegoke of Orbital Solutions Global Services said that his firm which is technology-driven will use geography to map the locations of farms, gather data on how to link farmers to the market in order to get optimal profit.