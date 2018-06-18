Cleric Tasks Christians On Politics

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), the Most Rev’d Nicholas Okoh has urged Christians to cultivate positive mental attitude and right perspective about politics.

The Most Rev’d Okoh gave the charge during the consecration of Rt Revd Wisdom Budu Ihunwo as the successor Bishop of the Diocese of Niger Delta North, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and three other Bishops, at All Saints Cathedral.

The Archbishop urged all Christian faithful to join politicial parties, get their voter’s card and seek selective offices and not only to vote.

He decried the uncomplimentary and cynical remarks about democratic governance and enjoined Christians to participate in the mainstream politics to change the perceived anti-democratic practices in the system.

“Join a political party. Stop saying that politics is a dirty game. If it is dirty, wash it”, he said.

He appealed to Christian faithful to continue to pray for the country because according to him, whatever we may be aspiring to be, will be difficult to realise, if there is no peace in the country.

In a sermon, the Bishop of the Niger and Retreatant, the Rt. Rev’d Owen Nwokolo told the four Bishops –elect that the Bishop’s office was a rare privilege which should be honoured and respected by those consecrated the clergy and the laity.

Among those consecrated as Bishop was Rt Rev’d Wisdom Budu Ihunwo who will succeed the Most Rev’d Ignatius Kattey as Bishop of Niger Delta North.

Igbiki Benibo