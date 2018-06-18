Chairmanship Flagbearer Vows To End Era Of Free Salary

Following the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s local government elections in Ikwerre Local Government Area by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag-bearer in the chairmanship election, Engr Samuel Nwanosike has vowed to end the era of free salaries in the area if elected.

Nwanosike said that he will ensure that staff of the council work for their salaries and not mere free salary collection centre.

Speaking to The Tide shortly after casting his vote in his Omukate Unit 12, Ward 9 in the area, Nwanosike described the process as peaceful, saying that the exercise was devoid of violence as the electorate were busy exercising their franchise.

He stated that the people of the area and the state have absolute confidence in the process and in government of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The PDP flag bearer urged Nigerians to see every election as fun and not an avenue to cause mayhem.

Nwanosike said, whoever wins as chairman of the council should see the development of the people as his top priority and should impact positively on the lives of the people.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the area, Barrister Sunny Nwodikun described the process as free, fair and violence-free.

Nwodikum, who voted at 11.10am commended the opposition parties for their peaceful conduct at the polls.

Nwodikum charged the electorates maintain the tempo in the 2019 general election in the state.

