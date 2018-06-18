Be Reconciled To God, Cleric Tells Mankind

Adistrict Pastor of Faith Tabernacle Congregation, Port Harcourt District, Pastor Gabriel Farayola says the veil of the holy of holies that was torn apart reconciled mankind to God through Jesus Christ.

Pastor Farayola made this assertion during the June 2018 combined communion service held at its headquarters, 3 Bolo Street, D / Line, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

According to him, the thick veil of the temple separated the holy of holies which was the place of God and only the priest went in once a year to intercede for the people, adding that with unveiling of the temple, man is privileged to have direct contact with God Almighty.

The man of God said the torn veil was an indication that the sins of mankind which separated man from God had been forgiven and enjoined Christians to serve, believe and worship God in truth, adding that Christ’s Crucifixion was a unique privilege for all to have direct access to God.

He admonished Christians to stop listening to the devil and his antics as Christ’s sacrifice was sufficient atonement that had paved the way for eternal life and stated that it was time for Christians to be united and in right relationship with God.

Farayola urged Christians to glorify God for his mercy, anchor their soul on him and stop working in the old life, and stated that in God’s presence there was protection as Christ had brought mankind nearer by the torn veil.

Collins Barasimeye