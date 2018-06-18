Be Positive Role Models, Banigo Tells Fathers …As Cleric Advises On Responsible Living

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged fathers to be positive role models to their children.

Banigo stated this in a goodwill message in Government House, Port Harcourt, to commemorate the 2018 Father’s Day celebration, yesterday.

According to Banigo “fathers are shapers of destiny, and the onus lies on them to give their children Godly tutelage in order to make them responsible citizens in future”.

She said families become dysfunctional when fathers shirk their responsibilities, noting that children were greatly influenced by the conduct of their fathers, which in turn, shapes the children’s destiny.

The deputy governor wished the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike, and all the fathers in the state a Happy Father’s Day.

It would be recalled that the third Sunday in June is set aside as Father’s Day each year.

Meanwhile, Pastor Fred Odekhian of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Court of His Majesty, yesterday, advised fathers to live responsibly and shun divorce in order to raise morally upright children.

Odekhian gave the advice during the commemoration of Fathers’ Day with the theme: “Understanding Manhood: Fatherhood’’, at Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Lagos State.

He said the increase in social vices among youths was as a result of fathers’ absence in training the children right from infancy.

The cleric noted that most women had become single mothers and were solely nurturing their kids.

“For a child to be properly groomed with the right moral standards, the father must be contributory in the process,’’ Odekhian said.

He, however, urged men to live up to their responsibilities in grooming their wards to avoid exposing the children to social vices.

“Fatherhood entails understanding your obligations and responsibilities as a man to your wife, children and the society at large.

“The absence of fathers in training the children had caused social menace in the society and note that divorce would have negative influence on your children.

“The father and mother should stay together to raise the children. Try to understand your differences and live happily together.

“The home is a place to celebrate and not a place to be beating your wife and oppressing her,’’ the cleric said.

Odekhian urged men to lead by example, radiate qualities worthy of emulation and to be picked as role models by their children and others.

He said fathers should stand up to their responsibilities even when their wives earn more than they do and financial responsibilities must be met.

“Align yourself with the word of God. Build your spiritual stamina by reading books from anointed men of God so as to gain wisdom.