Banigo Commends RSIEC On LG Polls

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting a peaceful free and fair local government polls.
The Deputy Governor stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14, Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
“The turnout is quite satisfactory and the people are generally enthused to cast their votes, we have been having positive reports from the field, the whole place is peaceful and I commend the people for their peaceful disposition,” Dr. Banigo stressed.
Dr. Banigo called on the winners to be magnanimous in victory and carry everybody along irrespective of party affiliation to foster unity and development.
In a related development, the member representing Asari- Toru Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Tekenari Wellington expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the election in his constituency.
