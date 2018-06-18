Autonomy’ll Strengthen Democracy At State Level – Speaker

Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly Matthew Kolawole yesterday said that the financial autonomy recently granted states’ Houses of Assembly and the Judiciary would further strengthen democratic norms at the states level.

Kolawole said this while addressing the people of Ogidi community in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state on the occasion of the 2018 Ogidi Day Celebration.

The speaker noted that in spite of the autonomy, the three arms of government would continue to work together in synergy for the overall development and benefit of the people and the country.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the bold initiative to assent to the Bill in the overall interest of the people.

Kolawole commended the organisers of the “Ogidi Festival” for their well-thought out mission and vision to put the festival on the world map of tourism.

He stressed that the 6th Assembly in the state was already working on a bill to reposition the tourism sector for better performance and make it one of the major contributors to the state’s income.

According to him, when the bill is passed, it will provide legal framework for the promotion of the sector, promising that the assembly would continue to make laws that will promote good governance in the state.

Kolawole charged the Ogidi community to continue to support and cooperate with the current government of Gov. Yahaya Bello in its efforts to positively transform the state.

Ologidi of Ogidi, Oba Rilwan Sule in his response, thanked the speaker and indigenes of Ogidi for making the 2018 edition of the annual festival a success and called on the people to continue to support the government.

Oba Sule also charged politicians to play by the rules as the 2019 general elections drew close.

He urged the youth not to allow themselves to be used as thugs and agents of destruction during the electioneering process.